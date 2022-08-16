I was surprised when my boss told me the other day that I had been working at Woodworker’s Journal for 25 years. (As my brain continues to think of myself as 25 years old, this seemed impossible.) After a bit of research, I was able to confirm those 25 years of employment.

I have to say this has been a great job for a lot of reasons, but chief among them are the woodworkers that I have been able to meet as a result. We are a quirky bunch in some ways, but there is no doubt that we are, in the main, kindred spirits.

I am exceptionally proud of the magazines we have produced and those we continue to do to this day. With that in mind, and because I am certain that you want me to be able to keep my job for another 25 years, I invite any Weekly reader who is not a print subscriber to become one. It’s the best 20 dollars you will spend this year. (Okay, that “another 25 years” bit is a lie — but it is still a great magazine!)

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Premium Project: Dog Stairs

Whether your pooch is very young or very old, these doggie steps can help them climb onto the couch more easily. This project is FREE for magazine subscribers!

Save Your Offcuts

Just because a piece of wood doesn’t fit your project doesn’t mean it’s useless. This reader points out just a few uses for your offcuts.

Carving Knives and How to Use Them

Spoon carving is a traditional woodworking craft. Like all woodworking projects, there’s more than one way to get to the finished project. You could carve a spoon with knives, chisels and hand planes. Or cut it out with a band saw or use power carving tools.

In this case, we visited Vevang Studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to learn about traditional hand tools and carving techniques used to make a wooden spoon. Erik Vevang demonstrates how to properly and safely use a few carving knives to make a beautiful and useful spoon.

