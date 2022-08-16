I was surprised when my boss told me the other day that I had been working at Woodworker’s Journal for 25 years. (As my brain continues to think of myself as 25 years old, this seemed impossible.) After a bit of research, I was able to confirm those 25 years of employment.
I have to say this has been a great job for a lot of reasons, but chief among them are the woodworkers that I have been able to meet as a result. We are a quirky bunch in some ways, but there is no doubt that we are, in the main, kindred spirits.
I am exceptionally proud of the magazines we have produced and those we continue to do to this day. With that in mind, and because I am certain that you want me to be able to keep my job for another 25 years, I invite any Weekly reader who is not a print subscriber to become one. It’s the best 20 dollars you will spend this year. (Okay, that “another 25 years” bit is a lie — but it is still a great magazine!)
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
In this case, we visited Vevang Studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to learn about traditional hand tools and carving techniques used to make a wooden spoon. Erik Vevang demonstrates how to properly and safely use a few carving knives to make a beautiful and useful spoon.
