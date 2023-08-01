A Slick Finish

by Rob JohnstoneAug 1, 2023

Rob Johnstone Photo

Last week I asked you all about two finishes, Odie’s Oil and Rubio Monocoat. Thank you all for sending me your thoughts. You can find a collection of them in the Feedback section of this issue. I also promised to give you my impressions of both options, so here they are.

I used the Rubio finish on oak and Odie’s Oil on wenge. Both provided a good finish. With such a small sample of work, however, I can only give you an opinion that is not well-tested. In general, I found Rubio Monocoat to be a bit more finicky to use. They were specific in their directions to clean the wood’s surface with a solvent after sanding. That said, I was impressed that their product worked well on oak, which is usually a poor choice for an oil finish.

The Odie’s Oil instructions stated that most user problems come from applying too much of the product, so I followed the directions closely. I used a synthetic pad to spread it, and once the pad was “loaded” with the oil, it really did go a long, long way. On the wenge, it produced a beautiful finish.

Will either Rubio Monocoat or Odie’s Oil become my go-to finish? Not yet. (Although maybe for wenge.) But I was pleased with the results of both products, and that is really the bottom line.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Sam Maloof Poly/Oil Finish

Sam Maloof posing with cans of his finishing product
Achieve a legendary woodworker’s finishing results on your interior projects with this grain-enhancing, satiny topcoat from Rockler.

Burnishing and Using Cabinet Scrapers

Ernie Conover provides a comprehensive overview of the classic three-piece cabinet scraper set. He discusses the differences between different scrapers, how to keep and maintain the scraper blades and takes a look at some of their uses in your workshop.

Premium Project: Cherry Dog Kennel

Dog kennel made with cherry wood and tabletop
This practical homemade kennel can be a beautiful high-class home for your favorite four-footed friend.

Premium Project: Shoe Storage Bench

Door-side storage and seating furniture

This classy bench provides organized storage for many pairs of shoes, as well as a convenient place to sit while donning them.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $49 or More

Portable drill guides essentially turn a handheld drill/driver into a small drill press. The drill attaches to a shaft that is connected to a chuck, which is guided in a straight line on two rails.

Rockler portable drill guide and accessory kits
Shop Rockler's Customer Favorites Sale - Save up to 25%
Save $50 on Rockler Pack Rack and Save 20% Pack Rack Accessories
New Rockler Router Table Half Lap Jig
Save 30% on Select Lumber by the Piece
Shop Rockler's New Product Selection

Sale prices expire 8/30/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.

Posted in: