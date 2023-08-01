A Slick Finish

Last week I asked you all about two finishes, Odie’s Oil and Rubio Monocoat. Thank you all for sending me your thoughts. You can find a collection of them in the Feedback section of this issue. I also promised to give you my impressions of both options, so here they are.
I used the Rubio finish on oak and Odie’s Oil on wenge. Both provided a good finish. With such a small sample of work, however, I can only give you an opinion that is not well-tested. In general, I found Rubio Monocoat to be a bit more finicky to use. They were specific in their directions to clean the wood’s surface with a solvent after sanding. That said, I was impressed that their product worked well on oak, which is usually a poor choice for an oil finish.
The Odie’s Oil instructions stated that most user problems come from applying too much of the product, so I followed the directions closely. I used a synthetic pad to spread it, and once the pad was “loaded” with the oil, it really did go a long, long way. On the wenge, it produced a beautiful finish.
Will either Rubio Monocoat or Odie’s Oil become my go-to finish? Not yet. (Although maybe for wenge.) But I was pleased with the results of both products, and that is really the bottom line.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
This classy bench provides organized storage for many pairs of shoes, as well as a convenient place to sit while donning them.
