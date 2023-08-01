A Slick Finish

Last week I asked you all about two finishes, Odie’s Oil and Rubio Monocoat. Thank you all for sending me your thoughts. You can find a collection of them in the Feedback section of this issue. I also promised to give you my impressions of both options, so here they are.

I used the Rubio finish on oak and Odie’s Oil on wenge. Both provided a good finish. With such a small sample of work, however, I can only give you an opinion that is not well-tested. In general, I found Rubio Monocoat to be a bit more finicky to use. They were specific in their directions to clean the wood’s surface with a solvent after sanding. That said, I was impressed that their product worked well on oak, which is usually a poor choice for an oil finish.

The Odie’s Oil instructions stated that most user problems come from applying too much of the product, so I followed the directions closely. I used a synthetic pad to spread it, and once the pad was “loaded” with the oil, it really did go a long, long way. On the wenge, it produced a beautiful finish.

Will either Rubio Monocoat or Odie’s Oil become my go-to finish? Not yet. (Although maybe for wenge.) But I was pleased with the results of both products, and that is really the bottom line.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

