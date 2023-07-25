An Oily Situation

New wood-finishing products always raise questions in my mind. Are they really “new” or more like an existing product that has been tweaked and marketed as new? Are there any real advantages to this new product — better protection, easier to apply, smells better, better for the environment, etc.? You get the picture.

Recently, I have tried out two newish products: Rubio Monocoat and Odie’s Oil. Both are in the hard wax oil category of finishes, and both have enthusiastic followings. As a result, I have my opinion of the products, but I am more interested in yours. Have you tried either or both of these finishes? What was your impression of them? Good? Bad? Indifferent?

Let me know, and I will give you my two cent’s worth in the next Weekly.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Getting Started in Casting

The American Association of Woodturners’ John Underhill and Mark Dreyer explain the hows and whys of creating turning blanks with different resin materials

Building a Basic Wall Shelf

Continuing to build on basic woodworking techniques, Rob demonstrates how to craft this very basic but beautiful walnut wall shelf. You’ll also learn how to lay out and cut curves and much more.

Premium Project: Memento Mirror Frame

Here’s an elegant wall accent that will put you in the right mindset for the world each day. Its joinery is a cinch to machine with Rockler’s new Router Table Half Lap Jig.

Premium Project: Thinking-of-You Clock

Keep track of your loved ones’ time zones with this project’s multiple clock faces , leave yourself reminders on the chalkboard insert, and find a space to never lose your keys again.











