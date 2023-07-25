An Oily Situation

New wood-finishing products always raise questions in my mind. Are they really “new” or more like an existing product that has been tweaked and marketed as new? Are there any real advantages to this new product — better protection, easier to apply, smells better, better for the environment, etc.? You get the picture.
Recently, I have tried out two newish products: Rubio Monocoat and Odie’s Oil. Both are in the hard wax oil category of finishes, and both have enthusiastic followings. As a result, I have my opinion of the products, but I am more interested in yours. Have you tried either or both of these finishes? What was your impression of them? Good? Bad? Indifferent?
Let me know, and I will give you my two cent’s worth in the next Weekly.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Keep track of your loved ones' time zones with this project's multiple clock faces, leave yourself reminders on the chalkboard insert, and find a space to never lose your keys again.
