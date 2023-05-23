Are We a Divided Nation?

There is a serious and contentious divide in the community of woodworkers and the nation as a whole, if I may.
Do you like Adirondack chairs or not?
Archetypical of American outdoor furniture, this traditional seating solution inspires love and hate. Mary, my wife, considers them torture devices, failing to fit her small frame and leaving her legs dangling. I, on the other hand, can lean back into an Adirondack and completely relax.
I am looking for your feedback on the seating situations bewildering backyards across the country. I am also wondering what you think of the upgraded Adirondack hybrid we are featuring in our current issue. It has been designed to address common complaints from those on the “hater” side of the division. Let us know!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
What’s in Store – May/June 2023
Simple Modification Expands Cole Jaw Capacity
Premium Project: Adirondack Upgrade
Premium Project: Wine Presentation Box
