Are We a Divided Nation?

by Rob JohnstoneMay 23, 2023

Rob Johnstone staff photo

There is a serious and contentious divide in the community of woodworkers and the nation as a whole, if I may.

Do you like Adirondack chairs or not?

Archetypical of American outdoor furniture, this traditional seating solution inspires love and hate. Mary, my wife, considers them torture devices, failing to fit her small frame and leaving her legs dangling. I, on the other hand, can lean back into an Adirondack and completely relax.

I am looking for your feedback on the seating situations bewildering backyards across the country. I am also wondering what you think of the upgraded Adirondack hybrid we are featuring in our current issue. It has been designed to address common complaints from those on the “hater” side of the division. Let us know!

Woodworker's Journal June 2023 Issue
Click Here to Subscribe

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

What’s in Store – May/June 2023

Pushing workpiece on router with Microjig Grr-Ripper 2 push block
Take a closer look at the latest tools from the May/June 2023 issue, including tools from Rockler, Microjig, Worx and Metabo.

Simple Modification Expands Cole Jaw Capacity

Cole chuck with drywall screws for fastening blanks
For some jobs, even larger lathe chucks just aren’t big enough. This reader has a simple solution to increase their capacity.

Premium Project: Adirondack Upgrade

Adirondack chair built for smaller body types
This redesign of an American classic is much more comfortable to sit in and, we think, even better looking.

Premium Project: Wine Presentation Box

Wine bottle gift box
Special beverages given as a gift deserve a special presentation. This box features a unique mechanism that literally “pops up” three wine bottles as the lid is opened.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $49 or More

Running out of room in your shop? Try These 5 Space-Saving Work Tables. If you do your woodworking in a small workshop or even the corner of your garage, these five work tables are strong, sturdy and easy to store when you’re not using them. Some act as a table top extension for small workbenches and work tables. Others are work tables that fold up to save space and easy storage.

Five tips to save space on a workbench
Rockler - Save on Top Products
New Sure-Foot F-style Clamps
Save When You Buy Both Flexiport Fixed Hose Kit and Click Connect Kit
Make Gifts for Dads and Grads
Shop 100s of Sales Items

Sale prices expire 6/1/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.

Posted in: