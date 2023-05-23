Are We a Divided Nation?

There is a serious and contentious divide in the community of woodworkers and the nation as a whole, if I may.

Do you like Adirondack chairs or not?

Archetypical of American outdoor furniture, this traditional seating solution inspires love and hate. Mary, my wife, considers them torture devices, failing to fit her small frame and leaving her legs dangling. I, on the other hand, can lean back into an Adirondack and completely relax.

I am looking for your feedback on the seating situations bewildering backyards across the country. I am also wondering what you think of the upgraded Adirondack hybrid we are featuring in our current issue. It has been designed to address common complaints from those on the “hater” side of the division. Let us know!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

What’s in Store – May/June 2023

Take a closer look at the latest tools from the May/June 2023 issue, including tools from Rockler, Microjig, Worx and Metabo.

Simple Modification Expands Cole Jaw Capacity

For some jobs, even larger lathe chucks just aren’t big enough. This reader has a simple solution to increase their capacity.

Premium Project: Adirondack Upgrade

This redesign of an American classic is much more comfortable to sit in and, we think, even better looking.

Premium Project: Wine Presentation Box

From Our Sponsor

Special beverages given as a gift deserve a special presentation . This box features a unique mechanism that literally “pops up” three wine bottles as the lid is opened.











