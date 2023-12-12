Are You Trying Something New?

At this point in December, two things are happening for the really adventurous or industrious among us. For one, you are busy making gifts— don’t wait another day if you haven’t started yet! And two, you may just be trying a technique, material, project or finish for the very first time while making those gifts. Way to go!

So, here’s where the getting gets good, you Santa elves: Rockler is currently sponsoring a new contest called “Try That Challenge“. It’s open for the rest of this month; entries must be submitted by December 31 at 11:59 pm PST. All you need to do is show that you have taken your craft in some new direction this holiday season by trying something new to you. The only hard-and-fast rule is that the project (large or small is fine) features some sort of wood. You can combine wood with other materials too.

Here’s how to enter: Post a picture or video of your project to your Instagram account and use the hashtag #RocklerTryThatChallenge in the caption. Instagram stories don’t qualify as an official entry.

Are there prizes, you ask? Oh yeah! Rockler’s judges will be awarding gift cards of $500, $1,000 and a whopping $2,500 to the third-, second- and first-place winners. Wouldn’t that be a fantastic way to fatten up your shop budget for the start of 2024? I sure think so!

Hope your gift projects are coming along well…and don’t forget to share something you’re trying with Rockler to join in the contest fun!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Hickory: Growing in Popularity

While hickory has earned a reputation for being hard to work with, modern tools and cutters have made it a new favorite.

Square Drive Nailset in a Pinch

If you need a nailset and don’t have one handy, Charles Mak has a suggestion for utilizing a few tools that you might have available.

Accented Cutting Board

A multicolored lamination adds a custom touch to this practical, fun-to-make kitchen accessory

Building a Wine Rack

From Our Sponsor

You never know when guests might pop in, so it can be quite nice to have a few bottles of wine on hand in your kitchen. With this cute little wine rack , you are ready to entertain at a moment’s notice.







