Ask and You Shall Receive

Last week, I casually asked how you all got started in woodworking. Wow — we got a lot of emails in reply! While today’s Weekly Feedback section only contains a small sampling of your “origin” stories, look for more of them in the weeks to come.
I have to say I enjoyed reading them. They vary from “Norm Abrams” to “I fell in love with the lathe.” But so many of them were family-related: dads, uncles or grandparents getting kids interested in making things. While I have been considering working with my grandkids in the shop, I am now on a mission.
Thanks for all your submissions…look for more of them soon!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Firewood Table Lamp
The American Association of Woodturners’ Rick Rich explains how you can turn a couple of pieces of scrap firewood and pre-packaged hardware into an attractive table lamp.
