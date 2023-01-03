Best Intentions for 2023?

While Rob is off bird hunting in Texas this week, let me be the first to wish you all a happy 2023 from Woodworker’s Journal! May it bring you many rewarding hours in the shop to come. I’m also going to ask the first probing question of the new year, and hopefully it will give you some pause. So here goes…
What’s one way you are hoping to expand your woodworking skills this year? Or, if you don’t have that as a goal, what’s one significant project you hope to build (or finally finish!) in 2023?
I’ll start with mine. This year, I hope to learn a new CAD software that will be easier than the one I currently use for project drawings. It might be SketchUp, or it might be something else. I’m not sure yet. But doggone it, this is the year to up my game.
Now it’s your turn, so please share! You just might inspire other Weekly readers to follow your lead. (We’ll publish your best intentions in next week’s Feedback section.)
Let’s make this the “gym membership” or “declutter the attic” resolution that actually sticks!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Elegant Paper Towel Holder
Combination Mortiser Hold-down and Vacuum Fence
Premium Project: Hawaiian Calabash Bowl
Premium Project: Easy-to-Build Benches
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 1/26/2022 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.