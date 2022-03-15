Beware False Hope

Around here, the temperature is going to be in the 50-degree Fahrenheit range this week. That brings to mind that here, in the frozen North, we transition from winter to summer in a series of steps.
There can be some variation, but the process goes something like this:
• False Spring (the warmish days coming this week)
• Second Winter (a soul-crushing series of bitterly cold days)
• Slush Puddle Week (often involving shoveling frozen dog poop)
• Winter’s Hateful Homecoming (sometimes called “Crap, I need a new car battery!”)
• Shorts-and-Parka Days (just what it says)
• True Spring (which brings a nervous fear of more potential frozen doom)
• Summer Begins (also known as “The Road Construction Continuum”)
This is why us Northern folks can seem exceedingly dour or a bit distrustful. But with that said, let False Spring begin!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Fixing Ammonia Fuming Effects on Sapwood
Non-slip Fences with Gaffer’s Tape
Looking to keep your work from slipping against smooth surfaces? This reader’s tip will offer some help from a different industry.
