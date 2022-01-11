Up here on the tundra, getting past the winter solstice is kind of a big deal. Now with each day lengthening, our days are in truth getting brighter every day! Not that it means spring is here by any means. The old “Farmer’s Almanac” had a saying: “As the days start to lengthen, the cold starts to strengthen.” But that’s okay…all the more reason to spend time in my heated workshop.
Having just been to Texas, I picked up a couple of mesquite logs that I plan to turn into some bowl blanks. For their size, they are pretty light, so I’m worried that they may be spalted to the point of being punky. I hope they are workable. But there is only one way to find out, and even if the wood is a bit iffy, I’ve got skills that might just save the day. More on this later!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
January/February 2022 What’s in Store Roundup
Take a closer look at what’s in stores to start 2022, including offerings from Rockler and Milwaukee.
Multipurpose Outfeed Cart Project Plan
Offering sturdy outfeed support for a table saw, this spacious rolling cart is also an all-purpose assembly bench, complete with four drawers, onboard power and compressed air.
