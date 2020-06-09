Did You Really Make That?

I have promised to build a ukulele for my granddaughter. There is the possibility that I could make one without using a kit…I have some of that training in my background. But I confess that I’m going to choose option B instead and build it from a kit. This is a new experience for me, but I’m looking forward to it.
So what do you think of kits? Are they a good way to learn new woodworking techniques or a cowardly retreat from stepping into woodworking’s breach? Would you consider it for one type of project and not others? I’ve built guitars in the past, and when someone has asked me if I used a kit, it’s given me a little thrill to say no. But as they say, pride goeth before a fall. Regardless, please share your thoughts about kits and woodworking.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Portable Sawmills: Lumber from Local Trees
Tired of paying high prices for lumber at the lumberyard? A portable sawmill could be your ticket to getting quality wood for your next project at a more affordable price.
Turn a Better Mallet
Want to do some woodturning that will train or hone techniques and will also help you with your next project? The American Association of Woodturners’ Janet A. Collins has the perfect project.
|If you’re purchasing bowl turning blanks, chances are they are green (aka wet) wood, especially if they are coated in wax. This video runs through multiple options of how to proceed with your turning when you’re working with green blanks. These tips will help you achieve the shape you want and minimize the risk of cracking your workpiece.
