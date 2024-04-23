Drawing Digitally

Last week, I inquired about your interest in creating woodworking drawings using CAD software. While several of you admit that pencil, paper and a few drawing tools serve you well, many are in full support of creating designs with a computer (see this week’s Feedback section). CAD can help you create highly accurate, realistic renderings that are easier to modify than burning up pencil erasers or starting over. Computer-generated parts also make it possible to create bulletproof material lists and estimate the amount of lumber you’ll need to buy.
Not surprisingly, many of you use SketchUp, but if you’re not a fan, check out our Feedback section for some software suggestions from your fellow readers. I think I’ll give SketchUp another try, probably using one of your many recommendations for helpful tutorials. Thanks to all who have taken the time to share opinions and advice! I would have expected no less from our rank and file.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
Greenville Woodworkers Guild
Rockler Box Joint Cauls
Make a Screen Door
Building an Oar Chair