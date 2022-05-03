Dusty Trails

As many of you may know, I have a tagline. (I mean who doesn’t?) I end many of my videos with the phrase, “Keep on making sawdust!” And indeed, if you are making sawdust, it is likely that you are having a good time because you are woodworking.
That said, sawdust is also a challenge that all of us need to address. Personally, I have used all manner of things to deal with sawdust: brooms, leaf blowers, box fans…you name it. And of course, there are some great dust collection machines available to help us out. My question to you is, what kind of dust collection do you use? Shop vacuum? A larger mobile or wall-mounted collector, or perhaps a stationary cyclone-type machine? Or none at all?
A guy with my tagline should really know this sort of thing, so send in your dust solutions. We’ll put them in the Feedback department.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
May/June 2022 What’s in Store Round-up
Take a closer look at some of this spring’s newest tools, including offerings from Rockler, Microjig and Festool.
Turning a Square Box
Michael Hamilton-Clark of the American Association of Woodturners has a clever idea for using small, square pieces of scrap in your workshop.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 5/31/2021 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.