Dusty Trails

As many of you may know, I have a tagline. (I mean who doesn’t?) I end many of my videos with the phrase, “Keep on making sawdust!” And indeed, if you are making sawdust, it is likely that you are having a good time because you are woodworking.

That said, sawdust is also a challenge that all of us need to address. Personally, I have used all manner of things to deal with sawdust: brooms, leaf blowers, box fans…you name it. And of course, there are some great dust collection machines available to help us out. My question to you is, what kind of dust collection do you use? Shop vacuum? A larger mobile or wall-mounted collector, or perhaps a stationary cyclone-type machine? Or none at all?

A guy with my tagline should really know this sort of thing, so send in your dust solutions. We’ll put them in the Feedback department.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

May/June 2022 What’s in Store Round-up

Take a closer look at some of this spring’s newest tools, including offerings from Rockler, Microjig and Festool.

Turning a Square Box

Michael Hamilton-Clark of the American Association of Woodturners has a clever idea for using small, square pieces of scrap in your workshop.

