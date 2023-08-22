Exotic, Me?

One of my favorite woods is wenge. It is an African wood harvested from several different African countries. It is a pain to work with — it’s brittle, very heavy and requires exacting glue joints, but it is so beautiful I tend to overlook all that. (It is a bit like how I describe my dog — it’s a good thing he has his looks because the rest of him is no bargain.)
One thing I find concerning is that it is hard to get good information about the sustainably of wenge when harvested. Sustainability is something I value. I also worry about the other exotic woods (species outside North America) I use.
Do you use exotic woods? Do you avoid them because you are worried about sustainability or perhaps for other reasons such as cost, appearance or something else? Once again, I am looking to the Weekly crowd for answers.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
