Editorials from the previous two weeks have prompted one reader to share beautiful examples of tiger maple’s chatoyance and another to let us see his holiday pizza peel gifts. Thanks for sharing! – Editor

“Speaking of tiger maple and the beauty of its chatoyance, I thought I’d send you these pics of a matching pair of waterfall trinket boxes I just completed two weeks ago.” – Ed De Mott

“I made a pizza paddle or pizza peel for my wife. It took way too long but then she reminded me she has four sisters so… back to the garage/shop. I used walnut, rock maple, purpleheart and cherry.” – Earl Slack