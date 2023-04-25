Finding Your Finish

by Rob JohnstoneApr 25, 2023

Rob Johnstone staff photo

I learned something a few years ago, and after I did, I wondered why it surprised me. When it comes to finishing, I found there are many woodworkers who are more interested in simply finding a finish that works for them than learning the fundamentals behind finishing and considering a variety of finishes. It just makes sense for those folks; they have just completed a woodworking project (the fun stuff), and now they are considering applying a finish (not as fun), knowing if things don’t go well, it could mess up all the work they have just completed.

With that in mind, I have a question for you. Do you have a go-to finish? Do you use it on almost all your projects? Or do you use a variety of finishes depending on the project? As we always do, we will share your answers in a future issue.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Dan Little: Apex Bats Helps Kids Play Ball

Three stained turned Apex baseball bats
Dan Little’s wooden baseball bats have seen popularity among friends and teammates on his sons’ baseball teams.

Plug Fits Tape-side Up

Piece of tape marking top of electric plug
Remember which side is up on a polarized power cord with this simple solution.

Premium Project: Turned Lamp

Turned lamp and custom lampshade>
Making objects that are both functional and beautiful has always been a woodworking objective. This turned lamp is a good example.

Premium Project: Greene & Greene-inspired Bed

Arts and Crafts style bed with slatted construction
Appealing to the “softer” side of Arts & Crafts, this bed’s cascading cloud lifts, slatted construction and raised square pegs will help polish your templating and mortising skills.

