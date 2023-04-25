Finding Your Finish

I learned something a few years ago, and after I did, I wondered why it surprised me. When it comes to finishing, I found there are many woodworkers who are more interested in simply finding a finish that works for them than learning the fundamentals behind finishing and considering a variety of finishes. It just makes sense for those folks; they have just completed a woodworking project (the fun stuff), and now they are considering applying a finish (not as fun), knowing if things don’t go well, it could mess up all the work they have just completed.

With that in mind, I have a question for you. Do you have a go-to finish? Do you use it on almost all your projects? Or do you use a variety of finishes depending on the project? As we always do, we will share your answers in a future issue.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Dan Little: Apex Bats Helps Kids Play Ball

Dan Little’s wooden baseball bats have seen popularity among friends and teammates on his sons’ baseball teams.

Plug Fits Tape-side Up

Remember which side is up on a polarized power cord with this simple solution

Premium Project: Turned Lamp

Making objects that are both functional and beautiful has always been a woodworking objective. This turned lamp is a good example.

Premium Project: Greene & Greene-inspired Bed

From Our Sponsor

Appealing to the “softer” side of Arts & Crafts , this bed’s cascading cloud lifts, slatted construction and raised square pegs will help polish your templating and mortising skills.











