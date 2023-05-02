Finishing Feedback

Last week, I asked you all about how you approach the task of finishing. As I may have guessed, you had a lot to say! You can find these comments in the Feedback section of today’s Weekly. I was impressed by the variety of your choices and your logic behind the finishes. All I can say is, keep it up. It seems like you are doing great!

Now let me introduce you to some new partners with the Journal. The family-owned lumber company, Lumber Capitol Log Yard in Cogan Station, Pennsylvania, has agreed to work with us in a “learn about lumber” effort. They will write an article in the Journal (about cherry in the May/June issue) and then create a video about milling that species. It is a family business with mom Teri and daughters Emerald and Jade running the log yard. Dad, son Judah, Grandpa and their pooch Roxy round out the team. Check out the video below to find out what I am talking about.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Milling a Cherry Tree

Emerald from Lumber Capital Log Yard demonstrates the process of cutting cherry lumber from log to boards and discusses one of the typical challenges in this process. You can check out more about their lumber service at their website

A Primer for Drilling on the Lathe

Dennis Belcher of the American Association of Woodturners explores the process of using a lathe to drill holes for turning projects, including techniques and equipment.

Premium Project: Rolling Task Light

Whether used as a raking light for finishing or for quick, wherever-you-need-it illumination, this articulating task light is on a roll.

Premium Project: Inlaid Picture Frame

A made-to-order inlay adds an elegant stripe which ups the ante on a basic picture frame






















