One of my grandchildren had a birthday this weekend. He has a passion for making things, and he’s “helped” me make some things in my shop. A while ago, we turned some potatoes on the lathe, baked them and then had “turned potatoes” for dinner.

On Saturday, I gave him a “Fort in a Box.” It contained four rolls of different-colored duct tape, a package of clothespins and a couple of rolls of cord. Some of the cord was cut into short lengths and pre-tied with a loop. I also included two pulleys, a pair of gloves and some small squeeze clamps with magnets on them. Let the construction begin.

The plastic box came with the warning: Not safe for little sisters. (Life can be hard sometimes.)

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Sheet Goods: Flat-out Great

Plywood, MDF and other varieties of sheet goods are mainstays of woodworking shops.

Third Hand for Jointer Maintenance

Need some help when making adjustments to your jointer’s motor? This reader got a hand from one of his clamps.

