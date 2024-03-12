Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

Last October, Rockler announced its #TryThatChallenge, encouraging participants to tackle a new project using tools, methods or products they’ve never tried before. It was a smashing success! The three prizewinners are Kyle Hagerty, from Atlanta, in first place with his Twisted Side Table; James Waugh III, in second place for an ultra-modern Bent Lamination Office Chair; and Lia Parker, third-place winner, constructed a Carved Hand Chair you have to see to believe.
If you haven’t had a chance to check out all the contest entries — and please do! — you can see them here.
Woodworking is one of those hobbies that offers a lifetime of new techniques, designs, materials and wood species to try! And expanding our boundaries as craftspeople is where personal growth happens. If your woodworking feels as though it’s getting a little stale, ask yourself when the last time was that you tried something entirely new. I’ll bet that turns things around in no time.
Congratulations #TryThatChallenge winners and all others who participated! Keep up the great work.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
March/April 2024 What’s in Store
Turning Your First Bowl
Slab-built Bookcase
Bed/Desk Combo