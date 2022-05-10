Going in Peace

I’ve written previously about the fact that, for reasons unknown except for the Fates, I have built a lot of biffies in my life — you know, outhouses.
Last weekend, I once again put my construction know-how to the task of biffy building. As is common in repetitive projects, technical improvements were part of the plan. I added screens to the vent locations. There was also a split door enhancement, so a person can modestly observe nature while participating in a natural event. I added a well-positioned pee-panel, too. As you all know, I could go on here.
The last outhouse I built was for my cabin; just before that, I built one for my sister Sally. My sister Georgia commissioned this one. (I only have one more sister, just in case you were wondering.)
There are many things in this world for which one could become known as an expert…but biffies?
Laguna X|Flux:5 Tool Preview
Sharpening Cart
Whether you are a woodturner or a worker of flat wood, a means to organize your sharpening supplies and tools is a handy thing. This rolling cart takes care of sharpening clutter and tool storage in one package.
From Our Sponsor
