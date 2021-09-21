Gone Hunting

When you read this, I’ll be in an undisclosed location walking somewhere behind my trusty bird dog and next to my son, hoping the day will grace us with birds on the wing. It’s a call of nature I’ve felt each September for even longer than I’ve been a woodworker. At my age, I’ll gladly admit that a 20-gauge under my arm on a crisp, early fall morning is about as gratifying to me as any project I might be building in the shop. So please pardon my absence this week, folks. The siren song of Mother Nature is a powerful influence indeed!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Building a Small Cabinet
Game Table Trio Project
We used a cutting-edge CNC tool to make this multi-game table. You can build it conventionally, too.
From Our Sponsor
Summer Sell Down and Flash Sale Prices are published online only and may expire at any time based on inventory levels. Online sale prices will be matched in Rockler retail stores upon request. Please see an associate for details. Shop early for best selection. Sale prices expire 9/30/2021. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.