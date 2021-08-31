Good Woodworking

A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned that I was going to be judging some student woodworking at the Minnesota State Fair. At the time, I didn’t know how many projects there would be, and indeed the number was down. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on shop classes last year. But even so, there were some really nice projects submitted by kids ranging from grade school to senior high. Here are just a few images of their efforts. These sorts of projects make me confident of woodworking’s future.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

September/October 2021 What’s in Store Roundup

Take a closer look at new items hitting stores this fall, including offerings from Rockler and Laugna.

Simplifying the Skew

The American Association of Woodturners’ Jim Echter simplifies the skew, what it is, types of cuts and how to implement them.

