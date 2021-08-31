Good Woodworking

A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned that I was going to be judging some student woodworking at the Minnesota State Fair. At the time, I didn’t know how many projects there would be, and indeed the number was down. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on shop classes last year. But even so, there were some really nice projects submitted by kids ranging from grade school to senior high. Here are just a few images of their efforts. These sorts of projects make me confident of woodworking’s future.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
September/October 2021 What’s in Store Roundup
Take a closer look at new items hitting stores this fall, including offerings from Rockler and Laugna.
Simplifying the Skew
The American Association of Woodturners’ Jim Echter simplifies the skew, what it is, types of cuts and how to implement them.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 9/2/2021. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.