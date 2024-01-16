Hankerin’ for Hide Glue?

I’ve only been woodworking seriously since the mid-1990s, so it’s hard for me to imagine what shop life was like before the advent of that ubiquitous yellow fluid we all can’t live without — PVA wood glue. But truthfully, I’ve taken a step away from PVA for quite a few projects in the last three or four years. What’s taken its place? Titebond’s ready-to-use Liquid Hide Glue in the dark brown bottle. Aside from smelling awful, the stuff is otherwise pretty fantastic! My favorite reason to reach for it is when I need to glue together something large and complex, like a case made with box or dovetail joints. Hide glue offers lots of open time, so I don’t have to panic. And if I goop on too much, the squeeze-out washes off easily with warm water and a sponge, either while it’s still wet or dry. No need for a scraper, and no risk of glue splotches showing up under stain.

So, my question to you is, do you use hide glue? Where does it come in handy? Do you melt it in beaded form like a traditionalist, or is the squeeze bottle just fine? Any tips you’d like to share about this stinky sweetheart of glues? I’m all ears!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

The American Swedish Institute has a long history of embracing Minnesota's Nordic immigrants. This exhibition was a stunning example of those efforts.

Chris Marshall explains how Rockler's Ellipse and Circle Cutting Jig can help turn just about any handheld router into a perfect circle cutting machine. Learn what comes in the box, how to set up the jig and how to make the cuts.

Wine is a traditional and thoughtful gift. This presentation cabinet is a simple but beautiful way to enhance your offering.

The inspiration for this chair came from an original built in Delaware in the 1700s. The design, a transition between elaborate carvings and simpler styles, was built unchanged for nearly a century.




