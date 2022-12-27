Holiday Huzzah

As a member of a blended family with conflicting schedules, along with seasonal sickness and other complicating factors, we just completed celebrating approximately 17 family “Christmases.” They were all fun, and the family connections were a true blessing.
At the same time, I have never been more motivated to go back to work and think non-festive thoughts. Give me a spreadsheet — please, a meeting where we consider basis points or top-of-the-funnel marketing. Let me build a project or clean the shop. (Like the Christmas gifts shown below.)
But with a new year soon to come before us, this season has reminded me once again what a fortunate person I am. And I hope that is true for you as well.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
