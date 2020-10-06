Hot House Woodworkers

Woodworker’s Journal does quite a bit of surveying to find out what woodworkers are thinking about and what needs they express to enhance their craft. For instance, we’ve learned that every year, one of the biggest challenges woodworkers face is heating (or cooling, for you deep south folks). It always ranks first or second in terms of obstacles to getting in the shop. Right now, I’m in the process of installing a new heater in my shop; the unit is mounted and I’m waiting for the electrician to finish the wiring connections. With that said, this is no small deal, and it will be a constant drain on my pocketbook. (I know, poor me!)
So I am wondering, how do you folks out in the Weekly contingent deal with the challenges of the changing seasons, whether that be heat or cold? I hope you’ll write in and share your strategies.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Simple Corner Cabinet
This easy-to-build corner cabinet adds a bit of storage to a small space with a touch of style!
Live-Edge Floating Shelves
From Our Sponsor
FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 15% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 11/25/20.