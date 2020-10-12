Last week I mentioned that I was adding heating to my shop. Then I asked how you all had attacked the heating challenge (as well as cooling). Boy howdy, you had a lot to say on that topic, and you can see those comments in the Feedback section. Thank you for the input! It appears that our surveying was accurate about heating and cooling as a significant challenge to spending more time in your shop.
So now I want to know what other things keep you from your sawdust-making rounds. Do soap operas take up your time? Are there social media feuds to fend off? Perhaps your honey-do projects outside the shop are expanding by the hour? Whatever the case, this inquiring mind wants to know.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Mobile Lathe Stand
Put your mini lathe on the pedestal it deserves. While our art director’s design isn’t fancy, it’s solid, economical and easy to build. Dress it up with accessories as you like.
Advice for Moving a Full-Sized Lathe
From Our Sponsor
FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 15% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 11/25/20.