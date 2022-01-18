How Did You Get into Woodworking?

by Rob JohnstoneJan 18, 2022

I have been in the woodworking world for a long time. I got into it for family reasons…I was cheap labor in my dad’s shop. But the reasons that folks get into woodworking are legion. I know several folks who bought a house, started to fix it up and then just kept making things from wood. Recently I’ve met people who were just looking to do something with their hands and decided to try woodworking.

What about you? How did you get into the craft? Send us a brief email with the highlights and we will share the responses that we can.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Video: Sharpening Turning Tool Carbide Inserts

Learn how to use the Tormek system to sharpen the carbide inserts for your turning tools. No need to throw them away when they are dull.

Oscillating Tool Flush-trim Saw Blade

Cutting dowels with a oscillating cutter

Bruce Kieffer explains how to turn your oscillating tool into a flush cutting machine perfect for trimming dowels.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $39 or More from Rockler

This cabinet adds the function of a two stage dust extractor to your dust collector. The larger and heavier chips are removed before they get to the filter.

Plan for building dust collector cabinet
Let's Build Your Shop Sale - Ends Soon
Dust Right Dust Collectors with Rewards Card
20% or more off select Dust Right solutions
$15 off Dust Right Flexiport Dust Kits
20% off 4-inch Diameter Dust Right Hose
Building Up Your Shop Guide

Sale prices expire 1/27/2021 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.

Posted in: