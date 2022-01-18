How Did You Get into Woodworking?

I have been in the woodworking world for a long time. I got into it for family reasons…I was cheap labor in my dad’s shop. But the reasons that folks get into woodworking are legion. I know several folks who bought a house, started to fix it up and then just kept making things from wood. Recently I’ve met people who were just looking to do something with their hands and decided to try woodworking.
What about you? How did you get into the craft? Send us a brief email with the highlights and we will share the responses that we can.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Video: Sharpening Turning Tool Carbide Inserts
Oscillating Tool Flush-trim Saw Blade
Bruce Kieffer explains how to turn your oscillating tool into a flush cutting machine perfect for trimming dowels.
