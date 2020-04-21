For those of us who have been in our workshops more than ever recently (and even for those who have not), I’m guessing you have once again been facing one problem or another with your shop that has plagued you before (no pun intended).

Maybe you have a low ceiling that makes handling 4 x 8 sheets of plywood a pain. Or perhaps it is simply getting lumber to your shop down those steep stairs. Is your shop darker than you’d like? Maybe the electrical supply is a challenge — not enough outlets or you are tripping breakers all the time.

I am not trying to accentuate the negative here, but I think some shop problems can be solved with a bit of fresh perspective. I am wondering if there are some challenges out there that the Weekly gang can help each other overcome. We are in this together (in a separate and not-even-in-the-same-region type of togetherness)!

So send in your shop challenges — or clever solutions to problems you’ve resolved — and let’s see if we can help one another out.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

