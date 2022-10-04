Imaginary Woodworking

by Rob JohnstoneOct 4, 2022

I wonder if this ever happens to you: You are somewhere — at the store, a museum, driving to work or even walking through the woods — and it strikes you. You see something that sparks a project idea. A rustic table or an ultra-modern shelf. Perhaps a handy piece of treenware.

Once the idea has landed, you spend the next period (minutes? hours?) walking yourself through the steps required to build your brainstorm. Which tools you’ll need. Will you need to make a jig? What would the best lumber or sheet material or hardware be? You can visualize almost every step.

Then something happens to distract you, and the urgency of the moment recedes. The project goes by the wayside. I’ve built thousands of these imaginary projects. My question is, what about you?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Kimberly McNeelan: Lifestyle Woodworking

Kim McNeelan tutors a student in turning
Former contributing author Kimberly McNeelan teaches and inspires through functional art.

VIDEO: Making a Slatted Trivet

This small trivet project might seem relatively simple, but it requires quite a bit of machining and prep work. A Magswitch Universal Featherboard helps make all the cuts easier and more safe.

Project: Turned Bottle Stoppers

Examples of styles of bottle stopper handles
Create one-of-a-kind accoutrements to cap off your favorite wine or spirits while honing your spindle-turning skills.

Premium Project: A Woodworker’s Dog Bed

Here’s a sturdy and fun-to-build napping spot for your favorite pooch. It even includes a drawer for all of those special play toys. We’ve sized this particular bed to fit a large dog.

