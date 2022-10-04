Imaginary Woodworking

I wonder if this ever happens to you: You are somewhere — at the store, a museum, driving to work or even walking through the woods — and it strikes you. You see something that sparks a project idea. A rustic table or an ultra-modern shelf. Perhaps a handy piece of treenware.
Once the idea has landed, you spend the next period (minutes? hours?) walking yourself through the steps required to build your brainstorm. Which tools you’ll need. Will you need to make a jig? What would the best lumber or sheet material or hardware be? You can visualize almost every step.
Then something happens to distract you, and the urgency of the moment recedes. The project goes by the wayside. I’ve built thousands of these imaginary projects. My question is, what about you?
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Kimberly McNeelan: Lifestyle Woodworking
VIDEO: Making a Slatted Trivet
Project: Turned Bottle Stoppers
Premium Project: A Woodworker’s Dog Bed
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 11/17/2022 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.