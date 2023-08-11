Inlay Away

Using contrasting materials to create inlay accents is a long-established tradition. Some inlay is high art, with technical skill requirements of the highest order. On the other end of the spectrum, a simple thin piece of wood (we call it stringing) can be an elegant addition to an otherwise plain piece of wood. Geometric inlay can cover the spectrum of skill sets, from expert to novice.
With the exception of the “high art” type of inlay, I have done all of the above and often very well. On occasion, I’ve had less optimal results. But what about you? Is inlay a regular part of your projects? Often, seldom or never? I am interested in hearing your responses!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
P.S. The Woodworker’s Journal print magazine is as interesting and informative as the Weekly, but with more stuff! Subscribe here.
How to Route a Keyhole Slot
Mix Small Amounts of Epoxy by Weight
Premium Project: Resin Coffee Table
Premium Project: Elegant Floor Lamp
Floor lamps are expensive to buy and are often disappointingly flimsy when you get them home. This lamp is stylish, solid and remarkably affordable.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 8/30/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.