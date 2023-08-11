Inlay Away

by Rob JohnstoneAug 11, 2023

Rob Johnstone Photo

Using contrasting materials to create inlay accents is a long-established tradition. Some inlay is high art, with technical skill requirements of the highest order. On the other end of the spectrum, a simple thin piece of wood (we call it stringing) can be an elegant addition to an otherwise plain piece of wood. Geometric inlay can cover the spectrum of skill sets, from expert to novice.

With the exception of the “high art” type of inlay, I have done all of the above and often very well. On occasion, I’ve had less optimal results. But what about you? Is inlay a regular part of your projects? Often, seldom or never? I am interested in hearing your responses!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker's Journal

How to Route a Keyhole Slot

Keyhole slots are a handy way to hang picture frames and other things on the wall, but they can be tricky to make. Chris demonstrates a jig that makes it easy.

Mix Small Amounts of Epoxy by Weight

Measuring epoxy on postal scale
Get the most out of your three-part epoxy and avoid long cure times with this reader’s tip for measuring out the perfect amounts of both liquids.

Premium Project: Resin Coffee Table

Spalted maple and epoxy coffee table
Our publisher demonstrates how Timber Cast Casting Epoxy and a bit of creativity can give new purpose to a slab of almost unusable lumber.

Premium Project: Elegant Floor Lamp

Man sitting next to a sturdy livingroom lamp

Floor lamps are expensive to buy and are often disappointingly flimsy when you get them home. This lamp is stylish, solid and remarkably affordable.

