Inlay Away

Using contrasting materials to create inlay accents is a long-established tradition. Some inlay is high art, with technical skill requirements of the highest order. On the other end of the spectrum, a simple thin piece of wood (we call it stringing) can be an elegant addition to an otherwise plain piece of wood. Geometric inlay can cover the spectrum of skill sets, from expert to novice.

With the exception of the “high art” type of inlay, I have done all of the above and often very well. On occasion, I’ve had less optimal results. But what about you? Is inlay a regular part of your projects? Often, seldom or never? I am interested in hearing your responses!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

