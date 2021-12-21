Just-in-time Gifts

With less than a week until Christmas, I am within spitting distance of completing my hand-built gifts for the big day. Nothing is as inspiring as a deadline (at least to me), and I feel it looming large. No worries though … I thrive on pressure, and there are 24 hours in every day, so I have more than 90 hours left. (Plenty of time!) I can’t share what I’m building this year as my friends and family occasionally read this missive, but I will let you know next week.

And with that in mind, I would love to see images of what you may have made for a holiday gift this year. If you have photos, send them in and I promise not to share them until after the 25th. I can’t wait to see them! So we’ll talk soon, but for now, I’ve got to get back to the shop.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Modern Clock Project

Custom wall clocks make practical and attractive gifts. This simple, easy-to-read clock plan can have several attractive variations.



Extend the Life of Sandpaper

Have you had any issues with sandpaper tearing? This reader has an easy tip for extending the life of thinner sheets.

