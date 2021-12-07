Last Man Standing

Today we hear from the last Honey Dipper maker, Jeff Jacobson. He is currently dead last in the voting and seems a bit bitter. —Rob

“Considering the brilliance of my dipper design, I am indeed a bit miffed that I am not currently winning the vote. I hope this note changes that. If not, I will need to start a “Stop the…” campaign. Well, you get the picture.

As you might not have considered, my dipper design allows the recently used dipper to be held above the honey jar and allows the dipper drips to drop down into the jar — exactly what needs to happen (and exactly what does not happen with the other dippers).

So take a fresh look at them and see if you agree with me. I am asking for your vote!”

– Jeff Jacobson

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Project: Coffee Clip

Scoop your coffee with style and keep the coffee bag tightly sealed with these little wooden wonders.



Low-tech Laser Accuracy for a Miter Saw

This reader wanted laser accuracy on his standard miter saw. He explains how he did it in this reader tip.

From Our Sponsor













