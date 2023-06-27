Left Corner Pocket

Once again, I have a question that all of you Weekly readers can help me with. It is an issue that has fermented for many years and might provoke some controversy: pocket-screw assembly, yea or nay?

Pocket-hole joinery has been around for a long time. Kreg Tool is the most famous purveyor of the power of the pocket, but companies like Castle USA are in the game as well. Some woodworkers scoff at the technique. They consider it cheating or perhaps an idea in search of a problem. (What’s wrong with a mortise and tenon?) But the fact remains that pocket-hole joinery is tremendously popular.

So, I am looking to you to tell me why you like or dislike pocket-hole joinery. What’s your opinion on this long-standing debate?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Black Cherry: American Treasure

The folks at Lumber Capital Log Yard have agreed to help us teach about lumber — from stump to furniture — starting with a perennial favorite

Helpful Workbench Groove

Improve your workbench top and reduce frustration with this simple (and groovy) reader’s tip

Premium Project: Segmented Bowl

Setup Blocks from Rockler and basic bowl-turning skills can help you transform two types of lumber into a snazzy-looking vessel

Premium Project: Chairside Caddy

From Our Sponsor

This scroll sawn box with a drawer pull modeled after a fishing lure will be right at home next to your favorite recliner.











