Left Corner Pocket

Once again, I have a question that all of you Weekly readers can help me with. It is an issue that has fermented for many years and might provoke some controversy: pocket-screw assembly, yea or nay?
Pocket-hole joinery has been around for a long time. Kreg Tool is the most famous purveyor of the power of the pocket, but companies like Castle USA are in the game as well. Some woodworkers scoff at the technique. They consider it cheating or perhaps an idea in search of a problem. (What’s wrong with a mortise and tenon?) But the fact remains that pocket-hole joinery is tremendously popular.
So, I am looking to you to tell me why you like or dislike pocket-hole joinery. What’s your opinion on this long-standing debate?
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
