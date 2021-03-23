Let’s Get Started

I am great at starting projects…amazing really. I just love all the stuff that goes into getting an effort off the ground. But I have a confession to make: as good as I am at starting projects, I am equally bad at finishing them. Now, as an adult, I have the discipline to soldier on and complete my assigned tasks, even if they are self-assigned. But I do not feel a sense of satisfaction at the end of a project. On the other hand, my wife, Mary, gets a real burst of happiness and feelings of goodwill when she buttons up a task. Not so for her husband.

This personality flaw may be one reason I like woodturning so much. Getting started is quick and I can complete a bowl or something like it in a relatively short period of time. In any case, I am guessing I am not the Lone Ranger in this regard. Maybe you can relate, and if so, who are you most like: Mary or me?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

