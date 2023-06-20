Logs to Lumber

Something that I really enjoy doing is using my band saw to slice up logs into “custom” lumber. Of course, the amount of lumber I can process on my saw is not much, but for some reason I get a real kick out of it. (This all started when I began making woodturning blanks for my lathe.)

So, my question is, how many of you all do the same thing? Or how many would like to give it a try? (I confess that one of my remaining goals is to harvest a tree, have it processed into lumber and build a legacy piece of furniture with it. This must be me scratching that itch.)

If you are a subscriber to our print magazine (and I can think of zero reasons why you are not!), then you’ll get a look at my jig and how I process my logs to lumber in the September/October issue of Woodworker’s Journal magazine. (If you subscribe now, you’ll get this magazine for sure!)

Timber!!!!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

