Late last month, Metabo HPT (formerly Hitachi Power Tools) announced that it has joined Generation T (“Gen T”), a national movement launched by Lowe’s Home Improvement to address the widening skilled trades gap. Together, the contributing sponsors of Gen T seek to drive enrollment in skilled trade training and build a pipeline of skilled trade workers to offset the anticipated gap of 3 million jobs by 2028.

One key component of the movement is a first-of-its-kind national skilled jobs marketplace, available on the Gen T website, that connects people to prospective apprentices.

“Metabo HPT is proud to be a part of this movement, and we are excited about how we can support strengthening our key trade customers,” said Joe Leffler, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Metabo HPT. “Helping drive awareness in support of our future tradesmen and -women throughout the country is vital.”

Metabo HPT joins more than 60 Gen T organizations across the country who are helping to facilitate the education and training needed to populate the skilled trades industry, close the job skills gap and shape a new perception of the skilled trades.

“The success of Generation T begins with a collaboration among our many partners who are using their voices to bring the professional trades back: back to education, back to the American economy and back to a place of admiration and respect in our society,” said Jennifer Weber, executive vice president of human resources at Lowe’s. “We believe the professional trades are an essential part of America’s future, and we’re committed to opening the path to those who relish the challenge of creating something out of raw materials and take pride and satisfaction in mastering the skills required to do it.”

Weber says Lowe’s has seen the success that can result from empowering people with a skilled trade by enrolling more than 1,350 of its employees in the Lowe’s “Track to the Trades” program.

Lowe’s introduced Track to the Trades in February 2018 as a workforce initiative to provide career alternatives and financial support for Lowe’s associates interested in pursuing a skilled trade. Apprenticeship programs include carpentry, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and appliance repair. As a part of this program, Lowe’s also helps facilitate job placements at the company or within its national network of contractors.

Learn more about Metablo HPT by visiting metabo-hpt.com. For more information about Generation T, please visit WeAreGenerationT.com.