MICROJIG Expands School Donation Program

MICROJIG has announced an expansion of its school donation program to include U.S. public middle school woodshop programs. This move comes after the company’s successful initiative to donate GRR-RIPPERs, its flagship product, to every public high school woodshop class in the country. Now, MICROJIG plans to equip every middle school woodshop program with its new product, the GRR-RIPPER 2GO.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our new GRR-RIPPER 2GO technology to the newest entrants to the craft who are learning the fundamentals of working with wood and creating with their hands,” said CEO Bruce Wang. “We’re grateful these young learners are expressing interest, and we hope to provide a safe foundation for a fruitful journey with wood.”

The GRR-RIPPER 2GO, introduced in February, is the first-ever patented color-coded push block. It is designed to allow users to cut thin pieces safely and accurately with no bare-hand feeding, providing enhanced safety and control on table saws, router tables, band saws and jointers. The color-coded design of the GRR-RIPPER 2GO can make it more intuitive for students to use and adhere to proper safety protocols.

With this donation program, MICROJIG is making a significant investment in personal safety for public schools across the United States and contributing to the overall goal of ending table saw injuries.

Middle schools can visit microjig.com to apply for the donation. Additionally, as part of the initiative, MICROJIG will offer a 25 percent discount to all public schools interested in adding other MICROJIG products or additional GRR-RIPPERS to their woodworking spaces.

MICROJIG was founded in 2001 by woodworking hobbyist Henry Wang in his Orlando, Florida, garage. The company has since grown and now offers a total of nine product categories, all aimed at providing innovative solutions for woodworkers to work safely and efficiently. Their flagship product, the GRR-RIPPER, was created to replace traditional push sticks with a safer and more advanced woodworking technology.