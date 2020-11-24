Much to Give Thanks For

As Thanksgiving approaches, even with all of the 2020 baggage attached to it, I still have much to be thankful for. Among those things is the ongoing support of all of you who read the Weekly and Woodworker’s Journal. Thank you from all of us here.

And now it is my wish to reprise a poem that got a lot of praise the last time we published it. This is likely the best poem I have ever written, and I am well aware of all the implications of making that statement…

Oh tryptophan, oh tryptophan

I can’t believe how tired I am!

The juicy bird was cooked so well

That pounds of it within me dwell.

And thus my eyelids drooping down,

Only to open at the sound

Of offers of cake or pie

Which if I eat…I might just die.

But with that thought, I choose to try

For such an end

I’d not deny.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Multi-sleeve Rolling Pin

When our author’s lathe broke down during this project, he was undeterred. The jig that he came up with as a workaround is one of the more fascinating projects we’ve featured in our pages!

How to Apply Wood Veneer

Learn how to attach wood veneer to a plywood substrate. Rob Johnstone explains the process in this woodworking video.















