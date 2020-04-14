Mullet-making Madness

Well, the stay-at-home thing is working pretty well for me these days. Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve worked from home most of the time, but I do go into the studio at our headquarters to shoot videos as needed. The only fly in the ointment has been getting a haircut. Now I know many of you would like to have this problem (perspective is important), but while I have a good bit of hair left on my head, as it gets whiter it becomes more unruly. Never one to be paralyzed by a problem, I bravely took my beard-trimming tool to my hoary head. The result was not great — but in the regions of my head that I could see in the mirror there was improvement. Regarding the back of my head, where I could neither see nor reach it well, I didn’t trim at all. The bottom line has resulted in, well, you might have guessed by the title of this editorial: business up front, party in the back. Welcome to March Mullet Madness in April!

Compared to other problems in the world, this is a small one. And while I have many poor character traits, vanity is not one of them. This too will pass, and hair will grow back. (On some of us, at least.)

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Table Saw 101

Take a good look at that shop mainstay, the table saw. Tool expert Sandor Nagyszalanczy walks you through what it can do, features and options to look for, safety setups and more.

PROJECT: Table Saw Tenoning Jig

Cut crisp, clean tenons quickly and safely with this helpful shop jig. Suitable for any table saw, this jig can be built out of plywood, scraps and easy-to-find hardware.



From Our Sponsor

When operating a table saw, safety is always our number one concern. Today’s demo shines a focus on one key component of table saw safety – proper blade alignment. Watch our step-by-step summary of a sure-fire method to accurately align your blade, which will help you achieve burn-free cuts and minimize the risk of dangerous kickback. Once your blade is properly set, don’t forget to make some sawdust!















