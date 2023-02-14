New Woodworking Articles

by Rob JohnstoneFeb 14, 2023

Rob Johnstone staff photo

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve learned a lot from you all. Your ideas for teaching young people woodworking were inspiring, and the examples of your favorite projects also gave me better insight into your woodworking preferences.

Knowledge is not much use if it does not spur a response, so I’d like to tell you about a new effort in our print magazine. We are calling it Building Basics. Making use of four practical projects, we are going to teach the basics of woodworking in a way that anyone can do (see photo below for our first effort). I am excited about the series and can’t wait to hear reader reactions.

Sample page from Woodworker's Journal magazine
Click to Expand

Also new in the print magazine is a recurring article about specific wood species. This content comes from a family-run lumberyard that has dad, mom and teenage daughters moving huge logs and milling them into lumber. It’s a great family, and they have a lot to say.

Of course, this cool new stuff is only available to our print magazine subscribers.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Using Threaded Inserts and T-Nuts

Rob Johnstone provides a basic overview on how to install threaded inserts and T-nuts.

Hand-Chasing Threads in Wood

Interior threads on a turned box
Sam Angelo of the American Association of Woodturners explains the basics of one of the more complex and forgotten techniques in turning, creating your own matching threads.

Premium Project: Shaker-inspired Cabinet

Two-tone Shaker-style storage cabinet
This easy-to-build, multipurpose cabinet proves that an economical storage solution can still be attractive.

Premium Project: Upholstered Ottoman Chest

Padded storage bench
A multipurpose furniture piece that can serve as a leg rest, a storage chest, a coffee table and even a padded bench.

The table saw is the centerpiece of many woodworking shops. This tool excels at ripping boards and cutting sheet stock to size.

Cut Small Parts Safely with a Table Saw
