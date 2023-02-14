New Woodworking Articles

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve learned a lot from you all. Your ideas for teaching young people woodworking were inspiring, and the examples of your favorite projects also gave me better insight into your woodworking preferences.
Knowledge is not much use if it does not spur a response, so I’d like to tell you about a new effort in our print magazine. We are calling it Building Basics. Making use of four practical projects, we are going to teach the basics of woodworking in a way that anyone can do (see photo below for our first effort). I am excited about the series and can’t wait to hear reader reactions.
Also new in the print magazine is a recurring article about specific wood species. This content comes from a family-run lumberyard that has dad, mom and teenage daughters moving huge logs and milling them into lumber. It’s a great family, and they have a lot to say.
Of course, this cool new stuff is only available to our print magazine subscribers. If you are not a subscriber, you should be. The subscription is the best 20 woodworking dollars you’ll spend this year. Click here to check it out.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
