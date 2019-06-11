Last week, Next Wave Automation announced that it has hired Rudy Simondi as its new president. With a host of upcoming new product introductions and a rapidly expanding distribution network, Simondi will lead the company along with CEO and founder Tim Owens. Simondi’s first day as president was June 1.

“We’re really excited to have Rudy on board to help lead the Next Wave team,” says Tim Owens. “His experience makes him the perfect choice as we continue to grow and expand.”

Simondi joins Next Wave Automation after spending most of his career overseeing operations and sales at a variety of companies, including 10 years at Acme Tools, as well as at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, Select Comfort and PetSmart.

“Next Wave Automation is an exciting place to be,” says Simondi. “It’s a rapidly growing company with a strong history of innovation, and we’ve got an exciting new product pipeline with impressive growth possibilities across multiple channels.”

Founded in 2007 and based in Perrysburg, Ohio, Next Wave Automation is a U.S. manufacturer of the CNC Shark, Moray Ready2Laser and other affordable CNC routing equipment and automated machinery for professional woodworkers and woodworking hobbyists of all levels. With core company values of customer service and technological scalability, Next Wave Automation is at the forefront of small shop automation and incorporates versatile compatibility between components and products whenever possible.

