On the Market

by Rob JohnstoneJan 19, 2021

Rob Johnstone photoI’ve been in the woodworking biz for a long time. Early on I worked for a couple of production woodworking companies and cabinet shops. There we sold projects for many thousands of dollars. At one point I struck out on my own and ran a small woodworking business. In the mid 1980s it was a hard slog, at least for me, and the main problem was making a sale. Doing the work was easy.

Nowadays, I see a lot of woodworkers taking advantage of marketing opportunities like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and other online options for presenting their work for sale. Marketing seems to have become much easier. But is that true? Have you given this a try, and has it resulted in sales? I am curious to hear your experience.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Create Textured Surface on Woodturning Projects

Ernie Conover explains and demonstrates the process for adding unique textures to turning projects, a great and simple way to add style and personality to a piece.

Adding Table Saw Storage

Storage unit built into table saw extension

Tired of trying to find his oft-used accessories for his table saw, this reader added a handy hidden storage space to his rip fence rails.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $39 or More from Rockler

Magswitch tools take your table saw setup to a very fine level of precision. Equipped with switchable magnets, they are adaptable to many configurations to meet the alignment and workholding needs of a wide variety of cuts. Watch the video to see if making the switch to Magswitch is right for you.

Magswitch featherboard and dial indicator
Let's Build Sale - Shop Now for a variety of projects you can build!
Rockler Taper/Straight Line Jig, just $99.99!
Save 20% on the Rockler Thin Rip Table Saw Jig
Save $20 on the Rockler Table Saw Small Parts Sled
Save over 25% on the Rockler Cross Lap Jig Plus Free Plan Download
New! Rockler Small Parts Taper Jig!

FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 15% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 1/28/21.

Posted in: