One Man’s Mess

Tonight, I have a task. I am going into my shop with the goal of getting it cleaned up. Now “clean” is, of course, a relative term. For example, after I am done cleaning the kitchen, I sometimes hear deep sighs from my wife. My guess is that they are not sighs of happiness. Just guessing.

It is my goal to have the place spruced up in an hour or two this evening. A couple of problems with that timetable that I am sure to confront are the disposition of certain pieces of wood and where to store important items that currently have no home. Sometimes, I need to build a place to store said items and that creates its own set of challenges, including the mess that the new construction causes.

But still, a journey never started is never completed. Wish me luck.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Building a Cloud Lift Chair

Chris Marshall goes step-by-step through the process of building his Cloud Lift chairs. He demonstrates how to cut the parts to size using templates (either pre-made or from the drawings in the magazine), then how to assemble the parts, finish the wood and upholster the chair.

Magnetic Homemade Steady Rest

This reader designed an impressive steady rest system for his lathe using magnets. It can be modified to fit any lathe.

From Our Sponsor











