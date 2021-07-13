One Man’s Mess

Tonight, I have a task. I am going into my shop with the goal of getting it cleaned up. Now “clean” is, of course, a relative term. For example, after I am done cleaning the kitchen, I sometimes hear deep sighs from my wife. My guess is that they are not sighs of happiness. Just guessing.
It is my goal to have the place spruced up in an hour or two this evening. A couple of problems with that timetable that I am sure to confront are the disposition of certain pieces of wood and where to store important items that currently have no home. Sometimes, I need to build a place to store said items and that creates its own set of challenges, including the mess that the new construction causes.
But still, a journey never started is never completed. Wish me luck.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Building a Cloud Lift Chair
Chris Marshall goes step-by-step through the process of building his Cloud Lift chairs. He demonstrates how to cut the parts to size using templates (either pre-made or from the drawings in the magazine), then how to assemble the parts, finish the wood and upholster the chair.
Magnetic Homemade Steady Rest
This reader designed an impressive steady rest system for his lathe using magnets. It can be modified to fit any lathe.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire on 7/29/2021. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.