With two days left to go, I am down to one gift left to build for the Christmas holiday. And the good news is, it’s not a Chippendale dining set that I need to crank out. It’s just a wooden spoon for one of my grandkids. He loves to cook, so I thought I would make him a personal spoon from a deadfall birch tree I harvested last fall.
Nothing says love like treenware.
As this truly odd holiday season moves forward, I want to take a moment to wish all of you who read the Weekly a happy holiday…whichever you celebrate and however you choose to do so. This year my family is not gathering for a big get-together. But as we eagerly anticipate the potential end of this pandemic, with the help of new vaccines, I can tell you that I am already thinking of a blowout Fourth of July!
So thank you for your support and feedback, I really enjoy when you respond to my quirky questions. Please stay safe and keep on making sawdust.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Gift Plan: Turn a Trivet and Wine Caddy
Walter Wager of the American Association of Woodturners shows off a clever combo of turnings: a wine caddy and matching trivet with cork padding.
Building an Outdoor Storage Box
