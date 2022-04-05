Pine Away!

In the new June issue of Woodworker’s Journal, we conducted a survey about lumber species preferences. One of the questions was, “Which domestic species do you build with the most?” I asked our survey group to select only one option. Unsurprisingly, oak (both red and white varieties) was the most used species among our respondents. But to my surprise, pine was the second most used domestic species. Perhaps my “old school” notion that hardwoods are superior/preferable to softwoods may be out of date — but that is just my opinion. Clearly, I need to be better informed, which leads me to this question: For what type of projects do you choose pine? How often do you use it? I am ready to learn, so I hope you will enlighten me.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Installing Undermount Drawer Slides
Clamp Makes Dispensing Glue Easier
Have a lot of gluing up to do and want to save your hands some strain? This smart reader’s tip comes from a source you might not expect!
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 4/28/2021 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.