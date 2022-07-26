Quality is Costly

by Rob JohnstoneJul 26, 2022

Last Saturday, while visiting southwestern Wisconsin, I toured a historical home, the Villa Louis. It’s the estate of the Dousmans, a well-to-do settler family in the Prairie du Chien region.

Much of my interest, as you might expect, was in the woodwork of the house, of which 90 percent of the original remains. The mahogany and walnut paneling, furniture and moldings, veneer and inlays were all handmade to exacting detail. It was truly a pleasure to behold.

One young woman, who was part of the tour group, wondered out loud about the expense for the quality of work. I offered her my opinion that regardless of the era, exceptional craftsmanship has always demanded top dollar and that this work was no exception. That the family was wealthy enough to support such craftsmanship was impressive in their time and remains so today.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Exploring Routers and Router Tables

Rockler router table and bits
Learn more about routers and router tables. Chris Marshall takes a look at how versatile tables can be and Rockler offers 11 tips for getting the most out of routers.

Turn a Wood Sphere or Ball for A Bowling Game

Learn how to use a lathe and woodturning tools to make a small wood bowling ball.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $49 or More

Learn which of our various dust hoses is right for you! We’ll run through the sizes, materials and features so you can make the right choice.

Choosing dust collection hoses
Rockler Annual Garage Sale - Ends Soon!
20% Off Most Rockler Dust Fittings and Hoses
Hot Deal! Save $150 1250 CFM Wall Mount Dust Collector
Dust Right Wall-Mount Dust Collector, 650 CFM with Free $50 Rewards Card
Save $60 Rockler All-Terrain Mobile Base
Shop 100s of Sales Items

Sale prices expire 7/28/2022 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.

Posted in: