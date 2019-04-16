Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, now in its 65th year of business, has become one of the woodworking industry’s top retailers. The company is known for providing a wide array of woodworking tools and accessories through its network of nationwide retail stores, print catalog and web presence.

Last month, Rockler named Microjig its number one brand in safety. That’s due in part to the fact that Microjig intends to help end table saw injuries by 2020, when woodworkers use its GRR-RIPPER® 3D Pushblocks and other safety products and by promoting better safety education. Woodworker’s Journal Weekly reported this news in a previous Industry Interview, and you can read it by clicking here.

“We work hard to innovate to be the number one choice for safety with our community,” says Bruce Wang, CEO of Microjig. “Creating products that empower people’s creativity and passions, and also keep people safe, is at the heart of what we do. To have a great long-term partner like Rockler and be their number one brand in safety is truly an honor and a responsibility we don’t take lightly.”

Derek Van Wyk, associate category manager of Rockler says, “We are happy to support Microjig and increase the safety of our customers.”

Microjig was founded in the Orlando garage of Henry Wang, a woodworking hobbyist who knew there was a better, safer way for woodworkers everywhere to do what they love. The company has since developed seven innovative lines that are sold around the world through major retailers like Rockler, as well as online. You can learn more about Microjig’s history by clicking here.

The company showcased its dedication to safety last year with the unveiling of its high school donation program at the International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta. Microjig aims to empower the next generation of woodworkers by providing accessories to keep them safe in woodworking programs. The terms of the “Safety for Every Shop Program” are simple: any public high school in America that has a Career Technical Education (CTE) program offering woodworking and construction courses is eligible to receive two GRR-RIPPER 3D Pushblocks (model GR-100) at no cost by filling out an online application form.

To learn more about Microjig’s products, visit microjig.com.