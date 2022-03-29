Roll Away Home

A farmer once told me that a minute of planning was worth an hour of power. Hence my problems last weekend. My task of building a couple of roll-out shelves for our kitchen (mentioned in a previous Weekly) turned out to be more of a challenge than I had anticipated due to two things: geometry and stubbornness. The 1940s era cabinets in my house turned out to be considerably out of square, both horizontal and vertical planes. And I stubbornly decided to go forward with side-mounted drawer slides rather than return them and go with a much more logical choice of center rail drawer slides.

Taking that minute of planning would have been a good idea. At the end of the day (a long day), the pull-outs work just fine despite my foibles, and my wisdom has grown by a small degree.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Creating Butt Joints

LiLi Jackson and Rob Johnstone discuss butt joints, how they’re used and how to properly make them.

Dale Barnard Woodworking School

Dale Barnard describes the atmosphere of his and his wife Mary’s woodworking school as “real informal. It’s like working in your dad’s shop.”

