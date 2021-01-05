Saying Goodbye

by Rob JohnstoneJan 5, 2021

Rob Johnstone photoOn December 28th (coincidentally my late Dad’s birthday), I lost a friend and the world lost a good man. Nordy Rockler, a man I met more than 22 years ago when I joined the company he founded — Rockler Woodworking and Hardware — passed away at 98.

Nordy was a gentle soul, a man of integrity who had a kind word for those who crossed his path, even a dorky associate editor fresh on the job. He and I could talk woodworking, politics, North Minneapolis and fishing…agreeing and disagreeing, all with good will. His vision and work ethic built a company that I am proud to be a part of.

As John Donne stated so well, none of us are an island, and the loss of a good man diminishes us all. Even so, Nordy left a good and substantial legacy that will continue to build us all up for a long time to come.

I will miss him. My heart goes out to his family, especially Ann, LiLi and AJ — hoping that soon their memories of Nordy during happier times will come to the fore.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

