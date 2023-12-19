Season of Sharing

Last weekend marked one of my favorite activities of the holiday season: helping others make gifts. The tradition — I think I can call it that at this point — began about five years ago when my then college-age daughter and her longtime friend decided they wanted to make bowls for Christmas. Those were a big success, and their gifts were very well-received. But that day was an even bigger success for me. I can’t quite explain how deeply rewarding it was to help them express themselves in a giving way through woodworking. Every year since, one or the other young woman is back in the shop, sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas, to turn more gifts. This time, it was four resin handles for Rockler kitchen tools and a lidded box.

I know a good many of you share your shops, experience and effort with others in this way during the holidays. And I would love to hear about it! Please send a paragraph or two my way (and a few photos if you’d like!) to editor@woodworkersjournal.com. We won’t be mailing a Weekly next Tuesday, Dec. 26, but I’ll publish your feedback about shared shop time when the Weekly resumes on Jan. 2.

Warmest wishes as you share these winter holidays with those you love.

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Rip Fence Stop Uses Rockler Clamp-It Square

This reader’s tip shows how a simple and reusable table saw outfeed table stop is made with supplies you probably already have around the shop.

Pinstriped Knife Block

Wedges of cherry separated by thin wenge laminations will showcase your cutlery display on a countertop.

Dovetailed Puzzle Box

This dovetailed puzzle box is challenging to make and fun to solve! Our expert’s scrap stock turns into a baffling dovetailed box challenge.

Substantial Tray

Use a small section of a slab to serve cheese or goodies.







