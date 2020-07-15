Six Simple Finishes

Creating a flawless finish can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. Take the mystery out of wood finishing and avoid costly and frustrating mistakes with these simple recipes. Each recipe includes a video demonstration, step-by-step instructions, and a list of product recommendations that will give you the confidence to create a perfect finish on your next project!

– Stain Finish for Highly Figured Hardwoods

– Natural Finish on Close Grained Hardwood

– Natural Finish on Softwoods

– Paint Finish for Wood

– Stained Finish on Closed Grain Hardwood

– Stain Finish on Open Grained Hardwood