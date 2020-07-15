Six Simple Finishes

by Rob JohnstoneJul 15, 2020
Creating a flawless finish can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. Take the mystery out of wood finishing and avoid costly and frustrating mistakes with these simple recipes. Each recipe includes a video demonstration, step-by-step instructions, and a list of product recommendations that will give you the confidence to create a perfect finish on your next project!

Stain Finish for Highly Figured Hardwoods
Natural Finish on Close Grained Hardwood
Natural Finish on Softwoods
Paint Finish for Wood
Stained Finish on Closed Grain Hardwood
Stain Finish on Open Grained Hardwood

